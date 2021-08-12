Menu

Politics

Federal parties in unofficial campaign mode ahead of anticipated Canada election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 8:10 am
Click to play video: 'O’Toole, Singh comment on possibility of upcoming federal election' O’Toole, Singh comment on possibility of upcoming federal election
WATCH: O’Toole, Singh comment on possibility of upcoming federal election.

The federal opposition parties are off and running as each leader aims to jump the gun on an election race expected soon, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet continue to travel the country making announcements.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have been criss-crossing the country, with O’Toole making whistle stops in at least seven provinces in the past four weeks.

Click to play video: 'Federal election speculation' Federal election speculation
Federal election speculation

On Wednesday in Waterloo, Ont., he laid out his plan to spur innovation by cutting the income tax rate in half on new patented technologies developed in Canada, which followed a pledge Monday to connect every Canadian with high-speed internet by 2025.

Singh plans to unfurl a blueprint Thursday morning of New Democrat priorities that stresses jobs, health care and the environment.

Read more: Liberals in process of verifying COVID-19 vaccines for election candidates: official

Commitments in the NDP proto-platform include paid sick leave, universal pharmacare, rapid emissions reduction and student debt cancellation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been jetting across Canada in recent weeks as he and his cabinet sign child-care funding deals with more than half the country’s premiers and make a flurry of funding announcements.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
