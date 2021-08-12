About 19,000 litres of diesel fuel spilled in southeast Calgary train derailment: fire department

Send this page to someone via email

A cleanup operation was underway in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night after about 19,000 litres of diesel fuel spilled when at least one train derailed.

The Calgary Fire Department told Global News that two Canadian Pacific Railway workers were assessed at the scene by emergency crews but did not require treatment. Global News has reached out to CP Rail for more details.

The CFD said that it appears two separate trains collided on the same track. The fire department noted there is a canal nearby but that it’s believed man-made berms were able to keep the diesel fuel out of it.

While CP Rail was bringing in vacuum trucks to clean up the spill, the CFD said firefighters would remain on standby at the scene because it was diesel fuel that spilled.

The CFD noted that Alberta Environment and Parks has been made aware of the incident. The fire department said it believes no other dangerous substances spilled in the derailment.

View image in full screen Emergency crews were called to a train derailment in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night. Tim Lee/ Global News

Police said they were called about a train derailment at about 8:15 p.m. and that they were told seven cars left the tracks.

Because of the derailment, police said Ogden Road has been shut down in both directions at 50 Avenue and Millican Road S.E. They did not say when the road was expected to reopen.

