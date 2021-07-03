Menu

Environment

Crews working to clean liquid asphalt spill after train derailment north of Red Deer

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 12:01 am
Train tracks. View image in full screen
Train tracks. Getty Images

Emergency crews worked to clean up after a 20-car train carrying liquid asphalt derailed near Blackfalds, Alta., on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

RCMP responded to a 911 call along with the Lacombe Police Service, EMS, Lacombe Fire, CP Rail and CN Rail at Highway 2A and Range Road 270A, between Township Road 401 and Township Road 402.

Trending Stories

“Emergency crews are actively working to contain and manage the spill,” RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: Investigation underway after train carrying potash derails near Alberta-B.C. border

Traffic was rerouted as police advised people to avoid the area.

