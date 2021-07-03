Crews working to clean liquid asphalt spill after train derailment north of Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews worked to clean up after a 20-car train carrying liquid asphalt derailed near Blackfalds, Alta., on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

RCMP responded to a 911 call along with the Lacombe Police Service, EMS, Lacombe Fire, CP Rail and CN Rail at Highway 2A and Range Road 270A, between Township Road 401 and Township Road 402.

“Emergency crews are actively working to contain and manage the spill,” RCMP said in a news release.

"There are no injuries reported and no ongoing concern for the public."

Traffic was rerouted as police advised people to avoid the area.

