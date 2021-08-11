Winnipeg fire ban ending Wednesday evening

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Winnipeg has announced that the fire ban will be lifted Wednesday night.

Effective August 11, at 6 p.m., residents may resume the use of residential fire pits and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) will also be issuing permits for open-air fires and fireworks starting August, 12.

City says residents must continue to exercise caution to prevent wildland and grass fires and are reminded that fires are prohibited if wind speeds exceed 25 km/h.

Residents should be aware that burning yard waste, garbage, or scrap material is still prohibited and can result in a fine.

Additionally, it is important to never dispose of smoking materials out of vehicle windows, and butts should never be put out in planter pots.

The city thanks residents for their compliance throughout the ban.

More information on protecting businesses and homes from fires.

To protect businesses and homes from grass and brush fires, proper landscaping and vegetation management are important, particularly when conditions are dry. This includes thinning and pruning vegetation, removing trees and converting to fire-resistant plants, and general cleanup of brush, leaves, grass, and debris. Watering plants and vegetation in the area surrounding your home is also important, particularly in the first 10 metres around the home.

Other strategies include storing firewood at least 10 metres away from structures, and ensuring approved outdoor fire receptacles are in an open area away from overhanging vegetation.

