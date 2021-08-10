Lightning strikes truck on Trans-Canada Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driving down the Trans-Canada Highway was struck by a bolt of lightning during Monday’s storm.

Luckily, the driver and passenger of the truck were not harmed but the same can’t be said for the truck.

Richer Fire Department Deputy Chief David Reith told 680 CJOB that the couple was driving down the highway west of the community when lightning hit the radio antenna.

It started an electrical fire in the dashboard and the passengers were able to get out just in time. But it also came as a shock, as vehicles are meant to be the safest place.

“Typically, your vehicle is a very safe, if not the safest place, to be for lightning or high voltage type situations. So it was a bit of a shock,” Reith said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thankfully though, there were some passersby and one of the passersby happened to be a fellow volunteer firefighter from another department,” Reith said.

“They had already been working to put the fire out and the fire was basically extinguished by the time we got there. But the vehicle was a total loss.”

Brian Smiley of Manitoba Public Insurance told Global News that provided the vehicle has an active and valid policy, the vehicle should be covered for events like this.

He said typically, the vehicle is written off due to extensive electrical damage.

“Over the last two years, data indicates about 30 lightning and vehicle strikes.”

1:44 Wildfires continue to blaze, spread smoky conditions across Manitoba Wildfires continue to blaze, spread smoky conditions across Manitoba – Jul 30, 2021