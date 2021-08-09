Dog killed in blaze at McAdam Avenue homes, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

A family dog was killed in a house fire at a pair of two-and-a-half-storey homes on McAdam Avenue in north Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it was called to the blaze at the first house on Sunday just after 8:30 p.m., and when crews arrived, the fire had begun to spread to a neighbouring home as well.

The fire in both houses was under control by 10:15 p.m. after fire crews had used aerial ladders to put out enough of the flames to allow firefighters to go inside and extinguish any remaining fire inside.

The residents of one of the homes were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived, and the second home was unoccupied, but crews found two dogs in one of the houses, one of whom had already died. The second dog was reunited with its owner.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

