No backyard fire pits, fireworks and more under Winnipeg’s fire ban

Extremely dry weather conditions have led to a fire ban in the city of Winnipeg until July 28, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) announced Wednesday.

The ban means no one — even if they’ve already been issued a permit — can engage in open fires, backyard fire pits, fireworks, or fire pits in city parks.

Solid fuel-burning appliances, like charcoal and wood-burning barbecues, are also banned.

While propane and gas barbecues are allowed, the WFPS is urging caution.

“During times of dry and windy weather, outdoor fires can quickly become very dangerous because they can spread rapidly,” said WFPS Chief John Lane.

“Restricting recreational fires can help stop fires from spreading to nearby structures, which can put lives at risk and can damage property.”

Anyone caught violating the ban can be fined $500 under the Neighbourhood Liveability by-law.

