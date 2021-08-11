White Rock Lake wildfire: 6 properties damaged, say officials

Send this page to someone via email

At least six structures on four properties in the Okanagan sustained significant damage because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the damaged structures were within the Bouleau Lake area.

That area is around 15 kilometres west of Okanagan Lake. CORE said it did an aerial survey in conjunction with the BC Wildfire Service of Central Okanagan regional district (RDCO) properties on Tuesday.

The fire is estimated at 56,500 hectares and is classified as out of control, with 163 firefighters battling the blaze, along with 14 helicopters, 63 pieces of heavy equipment and 138 structure protection personnel.

Story continues below advertisement

“These properties were outside the RDCO fire protection area. The area is currently under evacuation order. Formal confirmation will require a ground survey when fire conditions allow safe access by inspectors.”

CORE said in the interim, it has tried contacting the affected property owners.

In the meantime, area firefighters say they’re working alongside each other and with BC Wildfire doing backburns along Westside Road.

“We are continuing to do work to help further protect homes in Lower Killiney Beach area,” said North Westside fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

The fire chief says more than 800 feet of four-inch hose from a fireboat is supplying fire trucks, tenders, and sprinkler systems placed throughout neighbourhoods.

“Crews are also removing combustible material close to homes. This is something that property owners who are on alert can also do.”

4:51 Monte Lake resident critical of BC Wildfire Service Monte Lake resident critical of BC Wildfire Service

In related news, CORE says the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team (CDART) has opened a temporary emergency animal shelter in Lake Country to house companion animal evacuees from the White Rock Lake fire and assist with any animal-related concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

CORE says CDART is staffed by volunteers, so there is no charge for any of their services.

The shelter is located at the Winfield Memorial Hall, 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about CDART, call 250-809-9589.

Regarding evacuation alerts and orders, several remain in effect.

A detailed map showing the present status of alerts and orders affecting properties within the RDCO is available on the CORE website.

2:35 Falkland residents returning home as crews battle White Rock Lake fire Falkland residents returning home as crews battle White Rock Lake fire