Fire

RDCO conducts aerial survey of White Rock Lake fire to confirm status of structures

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 8:21 pm
Cooler temperatures help B.C. wildfire fight
WATCH: Cooler temperatures in the B.C. Interior helped firefighters establish fire guards to protect communities. Hundreds of people living near the White Rock Lake fire were allowed to go home, as favourable conditions shrinks evacuation zones before heat sets in later this week.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday of the area of the RDCO burnt by the White Rock Lake fire, looking for potential damage.

The results of the survey are expected to confirm more information about the status of buildings in the regional district.

Read more: White Rock Lake fire growth stalled but windy and dry conditions in store

However, the regional district said those results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

The RDCO said it needs time to look through the pictures taken during the flight and compare that information about properties.

Read more: Devastating images of B.C. wildfire animal survivors living among scorched earth

However, the district has confirmed some areas have not seen homes destroyed.

The regional district wrote in a statement, released Tuesday afternoon, that no homes had been lost within the North Westside Fire Protection area.

Anger fumes in B.C. over management of White Rock Lake wildfire
Anger fumes in B.C. over management of White Rock Lake wildfire
