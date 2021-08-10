RDCO conducts aerial survey of White Rock Lake fire to confirm status of structures

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday of the area of the RDCO burnt by the White Rock Lake fire, looking for potential damage.

The results of the survey are expected to confirm more information about the status of buildings in the regional district.

However, the regional district said those results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

The RDCO said it needs time to look through the pictures taken during the flight and compare that information about properties.

However, the district has confirmed some areas have not seen homes destroyed.

The regional district wrote in a statement, released Tuesday afternoon, that no homes had been lost within the North Westside Fire Protection area.

