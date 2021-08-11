Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Outstanding suspect arrested in serious assault in downtown London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 11, 2021 12:10 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into a downtown assault that left a man with critical injuries, London, Ont., police say.

Officers found a seriously injured 22-year-old man near Richmond and Kent streets just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Read more: 2 more charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Londoner Josue Silva

Police said Wednesday they have arrested Trey Nicholls, 26, of London, a third suspect in the case.

Trending Stories

On Aug. 6, police arrested Yaseen Muhammed, 20, of London. The following day, Antonio Bentley, 23, of London turned himself in to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said that “the motive for this assault remains under investigation, however, there is no indication the incident was hate-motivated.”

All three face a charge of aggravated assault.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagAggravated Assault tagDowntown London tagSuspect Wanted tagcritical injuries tagRichmond Row tagkent street tagcritically injured tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers