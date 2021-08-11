Outstanding suspect arrested in serious assault in downtown London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into a downtown assault that left a man with critical injuries, London, Ont., police say.

Officers found a seriously injured 22-year-old man near Richmond and Kent streets just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Police said Wednesday they have arrested Trey Nicholls, 26, of London, a third suspect in the case.

On Aug. 6, police arrested Yaseen Muhammed, 20, of London. The following day, Antonio Bentley, 23, of London turned himself in to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said that “the motive for this assault remains under investigation, however, there is no indication the incident was hate-motivated.”

All three face a charge of aggravated assault.