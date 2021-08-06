1 charged, 2 wanted after man critically injured in downtown assault: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say the 22-year-old victim of a downtown assault on Tuesday remains in hospital in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

London police also say 20-year-old Yaseen Muhammed has been charged with aggravated assault and arrest warrants, also for aggravated assault, have been issued for two other London men.

Police say they’re looking for Trey Nichols, 26, and Antonio Bentley, 23, in connection with the incident. Police have not provided any photographs or suspect descriptions.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation, police say, but “there is no indication the incident was hate-motivated.”

On Tuesday, police reported that they were called to Richmond and Kent streets just after 2:30 a.m. that day and a victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The London Police Service major crime section is investigating.