Crime

Man in critical condition following downtown assault: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 3, 2021 4:07 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A man is in critical condition in hospital and police in London, Ont., say officers are investigating a serious assault downtown and appealing to the public for information.

Police say they were called to Richmond and Kent streets just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect or suspects or how the victim sustained his injuries, aside from describing the incident as a serious assault.

Anyone with information about this incident if asked by police to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

