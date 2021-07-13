Menu

July 13 2021 1:57am
01:49

Vancouver Police respond to ‘gruesome’ sword attack

A gruesome assault on Granville Street near Oak in Vancouver has sent one man to hospital following a sword attack. Catherine Urquhart reports.

