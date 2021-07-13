Vancouver police say suspect and victim in ‘gruesome’ sword attack know each other

Send this page to someone via email

More details are expected to be released by Vancouver police Tuesday morning following what they are describing as a “gruesome” sword attack.

Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. Monday when witnesses saw a man near Spruce Street and West 12th Avenue running with a sword.

“He jumped through the window when the cops got there, running at (the) car with a samurai sword, jumped on top of the hood of the car and was smashing the window, that’s when the cops started beanbagging him,” witness Ryan Gaboribau told Global News.

“They did about six or seven or eight of them, then they couldn’t take him down. Then they started tasering him and it took like 10 cops to take him down.”

Vancouver police said the suspect, 29, and the victim, 59, know each other and it appears the suspect was dealing with some mental health issues.

Police said the two people are in the hospital with serious injuries.

It is not clear what started the incident and police said Tuesday it appears the suspect tried to harm himself as police arrived on the scene.

Police also confirmed an officer suffered minor injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in on the case. They investigate any police-involved incidents in B.C.

—With files from Catherine Urquhart and Andrea Macpherson