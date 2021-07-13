Menu

Crime

Vancouver police say suspect and victim in ‘gruesome’ sword attack know each other

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police respond to ‘gruesome’ sword attack' Vancouver Police respond to ‘gruesome’ sword attack
A gruesome assault on Granville Street near Oak in Vancouver has sent one man to hospital following a sword attack.

More details are expected to be released by Vancouver police Tuesday morning following what they are describing as a “gruesome” sword attack.

Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. Monday when witnesses saw a man near Spruce Street and West 12th Avenue running with a sword.

“He jumped through the window when the cops got there, running at (the) car with a samurai sword, jumped on top of the hood of the car and was smashing the window, that’s when the cops started beanbagging him,” witness Ryan Gaboribau told Global News.

“They did about six or seven or eight of them, then they couldn’t take him down. Then they started tasering him and it took like 10 cops to take him down.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police seek clues in crash that killed baby' Vancouver Police seek clues in crash that killed baby
Vancouver Police seek clues in crash that killed baby

Read more: In tragic crash that killed young girl, Vancouver police seeking witness video

Vancouver police said the suspect, 29, and the victim, 59, know each other and it appears the suspect was dealing with some mental health issues.

Trending Stories

Police said the two people are in the hospital with serious injuries.

It is not clear what started the incident and police said Tuesday it appears the suspect tried to harm himself as police arrived on the scene.

Police also confirmed an officer suffered minor injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in on the case. They investigate any police-involved incidents in B.C.

—With files from Catherine Urquhart and Andrea Macpherson

