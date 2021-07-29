Menu

Assault
July 29 2021 9:53pm
01:06

One suspect still at large in Salter Street beating of passerby, police say

Four suspects have been arrested and one remains at large in a Winnipeg assault that took place July 16 on Salter Street.

