One suspect still at large in Salter Street beating of passerby, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four suspects have been arrested and one remains at large in a Winnipeg assault that took place July 16 on Salter Street.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m., when a passerby confronted a group of people police said were spray-painting gang insignia on a business.

The victim, 35, confronted the taggers and was seriously assaulted by three suspects, with two more later joining in.

Police said the victim was kicked and punched until he was unconscious, at which point he was dragged onto the road where the assault continued.

All five suspects fled the scene on foot.

The man was found unconscious by police and taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he was found to have sustained potentially life-altering injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men, 21 and 20 were arrested the next day and charged with aggravated assault, mischief, and firearm offences.

Two teenagers, 14 and 15, were also charged with similar offences. All four were detained in custody.

The fifth suspect, 19-year-old Darren Shayne Swan, remains at large with a warrant for his arrest. Police said they believe he has left the city for the Lake St. Martin region.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:23 Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store