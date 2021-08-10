SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wastewater analysis shows another massive COVID-19 surge in Saskatoon, more variants

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 7:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Wastewater analysis shows another massive COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan, more variants' Wastewater analysis shows another massive COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan, more variants
WATCH: The data shows between late July and Aug. 4, the virus spiked almost 400 per cent in two weeks, rising by 253 per cent and a further 118 per cent over the past two weeks.

The evidence is in the water. For the second week in a row, data from the University of Saskatchewan’s analysis of Saskatoon’s wastewater shows COVID-19 is surging in the city.

The data shows between late July and Aug. 4, the virus spiked almost 400 per cent in two weeks, rising by 253 per cent and a further 118 per cent over the past two weeks.

Read more: Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

But despite the spike, the university said with more people vaccinated, fewer are getting severely ill.

“It’s most likely vaccinated people who are asymptomatic, or have fewer symptoms enough that they’re not going to hospital or … tested,” said toxicologist Dr. John Giesy.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor' With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor
With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor

Researchers added several variants are on the rise in Saskatoon, including the Delta variant.

“This new Delta variant might be releasing more virus and sooner, and longer,” explained Giesy, who said it is likely also contributing to the spike.

Read more: COVID-19 Delta variant fueling gas price spike across Canada, analyst says

He said researchers have been seeing the Alpha variant pop up over the past few weeks, along with the Iota variant and Gamma variant, first seen in Brazil.

Giesy warns Saskatchewan needs to get more people fully vaccinated.

“By them not being vaccinated and passing the virus around, they make it possible to mutate and come back and get me even though I went out and got both shots,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports' Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports
Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

He said when less of the population is immune, there’s more opportunity for COVID-19 to mutate, and could beat the vaccine.

They stress the importance of being vaccinated as we get closer to the fall and unrestricted gatherings migrate inside.

Read more: Reality Check: How vulnerable will children be in Canada’s fourth wave of COVID-19?

Giesy advises continuing health measures personally, like avoiding large gatherings, if you are concerned about possible spread.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination passport will be needed in bars, restaurants, gyms and more' Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination passport will be needed in bars, restaurants, gyms and more
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagVaccine tagSaskatoon News tagUniversity of Saskatchewan tagDelta variant tagUSask tagWastewater tagcovid mutation tagSaskatoon wastewater taggamma variant tagiota variant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers