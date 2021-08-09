SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan introduces new format for COVID-19 vaccination record

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 5:34 pm
The printable record from eHealth Saskatchewan includes the date and location of the COVID-19 vaccination and the brand administered. View image in full screen
The printable record from eHealth Saskatchewan includes the date and location of the COVID-19 vaccination and the brand administered. Saskatchewan Government / Supplied

The Saskatchewan government says it is working with the federal government to develop an official proof of vaccination certificate.

For now, residents wanting a record of their COVID-19 vaccination have access to a new one-page printable record from eHealth Saskatchewan.

“While your complete immunization record has always been available on your MySaskHealthRecord account, this is a more user-friendly version that provides only your COVID Vaccination Record,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said Monday in a release.

“While proof of vaccination is not required by the Government of Saskatchewan for events or venues, we know that there are some locations within Canada that are requesting that documentation.”

Read more: Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

The printable record includes the date and location of the vaccination and the brand administered.

It is also available on mobile and tablet devices.

The province said the official proof of vaccination certificate currently under development will include a digital QR code to support proof of vaccination at border entry if travelling internationally.

Health officials said the Saskatchewan vaccine certificate will be released this fall and will adhere to federally established requirements.

Click to play video: 'With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor' With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor
With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor
