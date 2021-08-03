SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Serious COVID-19 outcomes falling as vaccinations continue: Saskatchewan government

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 4:50 pm
Serious COVID-19 outcomes have declined “dramatically” as more people in Saskatchewan receive their vaccinations, according to the provincial government. View image in full screen
Serious COVID-19 outcomes have declined “dramatically” as more people in Saskatchewan receive their vaccinations, according to the provincial government. Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via Getty Images

The Saskatchewan government says serious outcomes from COVID-19 have “dramatically” declined as more people in the province receive their vaccinations.

In an update on Tuesday, officials compared June 1-25 and July 1-25, which showed new infections fell from 1,848 to 894. For this same reporting period, COVID-19-related deaths declined from 25 to eight.

Read more: Saskatoon defeats Regina in latest mayoral COVID-19 vaccine challenge

The comparison also saw the number of COVID-19 patients were roughly halved from 105 to 55 while intensive care unit admissions decreased from 21 to 13.

“This week, the Ministry of Health will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination and breakthrough information for the month of July,” read a statement from the government.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is anticipated that the previously observed trend will continue: vaccinations continue to prevent the most serious illness and deaths due to COVID-19.”

Read more: Saskatchewan ending COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, moving to outreach program

A total of 1,417,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. They added roughly 654,500 are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the government reported 24 new cases and 58 hospitalizations, and that the death toll remained at 578 in the province.

