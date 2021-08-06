SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

With large gatherings open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? Experts advise caution

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 8:54 pm
Crowds were enjoying day one of the Saskatoon Ex after it was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. View image in full screen
Crowds were enjoying day one of the Saskatoon Ex after it was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. Slavo Kutas/Global News

With restrictions lifted across the province, large gatherings like the Saskatoon Ex, Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and Saskatchewan Roughriders games are back.

However, with the Delta variant on the rise, some doctors say you may want to stay home.

Read more: Breweries, volunteers prepare for first Saskatchewan Roughriders game day in 628 days

One epidemiologist with the University of Saskatchewan said ideally you should be fully vaccinated, and mask up.

“The risk level may be a little low compared to if you’re not fully vaccinated, but you’re still taking a chance,” said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine.

“You might be that one in, two in 100 person who might pick it up.”

Muhajarine said gatherings like sports games and other events could be an opportunity to set up pop-up vaccine clinics.

“Offer a little bit of swag, something to sweeten the deal,” he said. “Free beer, a free hot dog, what have you.”

The Saskatoon Ex said despite safety measures not being required by the province, it does have several, including lots of hand sanitizer. The event will also shut down for two days between weekends for cleaning.

Read more: Saskatoon Ex prepares for 2021 carnival-goers

“This year we have 42 rides and fewer vendors so that if you’d like to social distance while you stand in line, there’ll definitely be more room to do that,” said marketing manager Kristy Rempel.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) said gatherings, especially indoors, create ideal conditions to spread COVID-19.

They said they are concerned about recent spikes in the Delta variant.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s death toll grows by 1, new infections highest in weeks

“When we see numbers going down starting to go up again it’s always a concern and we know it’s a big chance it can peak and the numbers are picking up,” said president Dr. Eben Strydom.

While people may be well-intentioned, doctors said realistically, safety in a crowd isn’t guaranteed.

“Some people might be wearing masks, other people may not be,” said Muhajarine.

“I think most people may not be wearing a mask, that’s what I’m going to guess, and I don’t think it’s really a safe environment to be in.”

In previous years the Saskatoon Ex said it brought in around 200,000 people. It said it expects bigger crowds this year.

