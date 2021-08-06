Menu

Canada
August 6 2021 7:29pm
01:51

Union, Air Canada waiting for Gov’t mandatory vaccination plan

On Tuesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government was looking into mandating vaccines for airlines. Now Air Canada and a flight attendants union say they want details.

