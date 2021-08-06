Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 6 2021 7:44pm
01:31

Young Regina soccer players inspired by Team Canada’s gold medal victory

In the women’s gold medal soccer match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Team Canada emerged victorious over Team Sweden. The victory is inspiring young players in Regina.

