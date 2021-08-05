What you need to know about Saskatchewan Roughriders game day transportation

Send this page to someone via email

With just one more sleep before the Saskatchewan Roughriders kick off the 2021 CFL season against the B.C. Lions on Friday, the City of Regina is reminding residents of ways to travel to and from the game.

Apart from driving, biking or walking to Mosaic Stadium, Rider Transit is a free service offered two hours and 15 minutes before the game up until 30 minutes to kickoff.

Buses return at the beginning of the fourth quarter and are available up to one hour after the game has ended.

Riders are being asked to arrive early at designated pickup spots listed below:

Southland Mall

Northbound Albert Street at Ninth Avenue

University of Regina – Lot 2

Sixth Avenue at Hamilton Street

Eastbound Saskatchewan Drive at Hamilton Street

Dewdney Avenue at Scarth Street

Westbound Victoria Avenue at Scarth Street

Dewdney Avenue at Lorne Street

Roughrider ticket holders can ride regular transit free of charge, including registered clients for Paratransit service, by showing their game-day ticket.

Transit riders are encouraged to bring a mask although they are optional and to use hand sanitizer available on all Regina transit buse, or to.stay home if they feel sick.

Evraz Place is offering a bike valet service located outside Gate No.1 located in the southwest corner of the stadium beside Confederation Park.

The city reminds people of Mosaic Stadium’s clear bag policy. More details can be found at riderville.com.

There will be vehicle restrictions on game day to allow foot traffic to safely move around the stadium.

The following locations have restrictions due to foot traffic or construction:

Southland Mall

Argyle Street south of Dewdney Avenue to Ninth Avenue

Elphinstone Street between Saskatchewan Drive and Dewdney Avenue

Ninth Avenue from McTavish Street to Montague Street

10th Avenue closed westbound at Montague Street

North Railway Street closed westbound at Elphinstone Street

Residents can stay up to date on construction restrictions by visiting the city’s road report.

