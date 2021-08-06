Menu

COVID-19
August 6 2021 8:06pm
01:54

Is Delta variant more dangerous for kids?

The Delta variant has parents across the country concerned as it continues to spread among kids. But as Joe Scarpelli reports, experts are still debating whether or not it’s more dangerous in children.

