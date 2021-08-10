SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 12 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario health experts preach calm amid rising COVID-19 cases' Ontario health experts preach calm amid rising COVID-19 cases
With COVID-19 cases doubling in the span of a week, health experts say we only should be reacting to increasing hospitalizations, which have stayed relatively stable so far. Kamil Karamali reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 12 new cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total number of local cases up to 12,439, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,095, including 35 that are active.

Read more: Ontario government reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Five of the new cases ae in Barrie, while four are in Bradford, two are in Essa and one is in Ramara.

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired. The rest are under investigation.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, 69.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certificate system to avoid lockdown

Of the region’s total 12,439 of COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,120 — have recovered, while one person is currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 553,125, including 9,409 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario' Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers