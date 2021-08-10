COVID-19: 12 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 12 new cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total number of local cases up to 12,439, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,095, including 35 that are active.

Five of the new cases ae in Barrie, while four are in Bradford, two are in Essa and one is in Ramara.

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired. The rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 69.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,439 of COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,120 — have recovered, while one person is currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 553,125, including 9,409 deaths.