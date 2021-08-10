SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario government reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario health experts preach calm amid rising COVID-19 cases' Ontario health experts preach calm amid rising COVID-19 cases
WATCH ABOVE: With COVID-19 cases doubling in the span of a week, health experts say we only should be reacting to increasing hospitalizations, which have stayed relatively stable so far. Kamil Karamali reports.

The Ontario government is reporting 321 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths linked to the virus.

Tuesday’s case count is slightly lower than Monday’s, which saw 325 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted two more people died on Monday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,409.

Read more: Ontario reports 325 COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

On Monday, 16,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted and 1.7 per cent of those tests came back positive.

The government reported as of late Monday, 81.05 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one of the two COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses while 71.95 per cent received two doses.

More to come.

