Ontario government reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Ontario government is reporting 321 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths linked to the virus.

Tuesday’s case count is slightly lower than Monday’s, which saw 325 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted two more people died on Monday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,409.

On Monday, 16,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted and 1.7 per cent of those tests came back positive.

The government reported as of late Monday, 81.05 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one of the two COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses while 71.95 per cent received two doses.

