Shaw Charity Classic: Shaw donates $1M to support Alberta children’s charities

Shaw Communications announced on Monday it would be donating $1 million to Alberta-based children’s charities through the annual Shaw Charity Classic.

The annual tournament, a part of PGA Tour Champions, will take place at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 11-15.

The event’s charity platform helps support over 230 charities in Alberta.

“It’s important to remember that charitable organizations are still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic and need our support more than ever,” Shaw Communications executive chair and CEO Brad Shaw said in a news release.

"It's important to remember that charitable organizations are still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic and need our support more than ever," Shaw Communications executive chair and CEO Brad Shaw said in a news release.

"Charity always has been and will continue to be at the heart of the Shaw Charity Classic."

Over the past eight years, the Shaw Charity Classic has raised over $61 million for children and youth charities.

“Our goal from day one for the Shaw Charity Classic was to bring a family-friendly professional sporting event to Calgary to support the many incredible children’s charities in our community,” Shaw Charity Classic executive director Sean Van Kesteren said.

Shaw’s $1 million donation is in addition to the company’s previous commitment to match donations made through the Shaw Chip in for Kids text-to-donate program.

Until Sunday, Aug. 15, Canadians can text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation. Donors can even direct their contribution to their charity of choice by texting that charity’s unique code.

Shaw Communications will match every donation made on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a total of $150,000.

In addition, donations made directly to participating charities will be matched again by the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation. This means that an individual donation of $10 can grow into a donation of $30 for that charity.

Shaw provides AHS with 100 premium passes to 2021 Shaw Charity Classic

Shaw also announced on Monday it would be providing 100 premium passes to the 2021 Shaw Charity Classic to Alberta Health Services to distribute to front-line staff.

According to Shaw, 50 staff will be selected via draw and winners will be provided two tickets so they can attend with a guest on Aug. 14.

“Alberta’s frontline staff have been heroes throughout the pandemic,” Shaw said. “Their unwavering spirit and determination to keep Albertans healthy and safe over the past year-and-a-half is nothing short of remarkable, and this is a small token of our appreciation.”

“We hope that many of them are able to enjoy a day of fun and relaxation at the tournament.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We hope that many of them are able to enjoy a day of fun and relaxation at the tournament."

For more information on the 2021 Shaw Charity Classic, you can visit the event’s website.