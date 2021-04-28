Shaw Charity Classic returns to Calgary for summer 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Shaw Charity Classic say they are preparing for the return of the event in 2021.

The annual tournament, part of the PGA Tour Champions, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, organizers said tournament staff had been working with all levels of government, the PGA Tour and its players to make sure the event could be held safely at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club this summer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back on the PGA Tour Champions schedule this year in August,” Shaw Charity Classic executive director Sean Van Kesteren said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are excited to bring back one of Calgary’s signature summer events and generate some energy, excitement and community spirit throughout the city.”

According to Van Kesteren, the tournament generates some $33.1 million for Calgary’s economy.

1:52 Mike Weir surprises Calgary charity with video call and more Mike Weir surprises Calgary charity with video call and more – Aug 28, 2020

He said he hopes the 2021 tournament can offer fans some level of participation depending on the COVID-19 health restrictions in place in Alberta in August.

“The safety of our community is, and always will be, the top priority,” Van Kesteren said, adding that they are prepared to modify the structure of the event to follow provincial guidelines.

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic will, as usual, raise money for over 200 youth-based charities across Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite being forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the event, the charitable arm of the tournament successfully raised more than $12.5 million for charity.

“Charity has always been at the heart of the Shaw Charity Classic, and it is now, more so than ever, given the challenging times our communities are facing,” Van Kesteren said.

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic is scheduled for Aug. 11 to 15.