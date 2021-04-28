Menu

Sports

Shaw Charity Classic returns to Calgary for summer 2021

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
The Shaw Charity Classic is preparing for a safe return to Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 11 to 15, 2021. View image in full screen
The Shaw Charity Classic is preparing for a safe return to Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 11 to 15, 2021. Getty Images

Organizers of the Shaw Charity Classic say they are preparing for the return of the event in 2021.

The annual tournament, part of the PGA Tour Champions, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, organizers said tournament staff had been working with all levels of government, the PGA Tour and its players to make sure the event could be held safely at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club this summer.

Read more: 2020 Shaw Charity Classic raises $12M for youth-based Alberta charities despite pandemic

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back on the PGA Tour Champions schedule this year in August,” Shaw Charity Classic executive director Sean Van Kesteren said in a news release.

“We are excited to bring back one of Calgary’s signature summer events and generate some energy, excitement and community spirit throughout the city.”

According to Van Kesteren, the tournament generates some $33.1 million for Calgary’s economy.

Click to play video: 'Mike Weir surprises Calgary charity with video call and more' Mike Weir surprises Calgary charity with video call and more
Mike Weir surprises Calgary charity with video call and more – Aug 28, 2020

He said he hopes the 2021 tournament can offer fans some level of participation depending on the COVID-19 health restrictions in place in Alberta in August.

“The safety of our community is, and always will be, the top priority,” Van Kesteren said, adding that they are prepared to modify the structure of the event to follow provincial guidelines.

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic will, as usual, raise money for over 200 youth-based charities across Alberta.

Read more: 2019 Shaw Charity Classic raises $14M for youth-based Alberta charities

Despite being forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the event, the charitable arm of the tournament successfully raised more than $12.5 million for charity.

“Charity has always been at the heart of the Shaw Charity Classic, and it is now, more so than ever, given the challenging times our communities are facing,” Van Kesteren said.

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic is scheduled for Aug. 11 to 15.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVID-19 PandemicAlberta COVID-19PGA TourShaw Charity ClassicCanyon MeadowsCanyon Meadows Golf and Country ClubPGA Tour ChampionsCalgary Canyon MeadowsSean Van Kesteren

