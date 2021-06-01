Shaw Charity Classic: Text KIDS to donate to Alberta children’s charities

Send this page to someone via email

Did you know you can help support more than 200 children’s charities in Alberta with a single text?

After a successful run last summer, organizers of the Shaw Charity Classic announced on Tuesday the Chip in for Kids campaign had returned.

From Tuesday, June 1 until Sunday, Aug. 15, Canadians can text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation. Donors can even direct their contribution to their charity of choice by texting that charity’s unique code.

Shaw Communications will match every donation made on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a total of $150,000.

In addition, donations made directly to participating charities will be matched again by the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation. This means that an individual donation of $10 can grow into a donation of $30 for that charity.

The annual tournament, part of the PGA Tour Champions, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will go ahead this year at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

“While last year’s Shaw Charity Classic was unable to take place due to the pandemic, we started Chip in for Kids to bring our community together to continue providing much-needed support for the charities and families that benefit every year from the tournament,” Shaw Communications executive chair and CEO Brad Shaw said in a news release.

“Charity has always been at the core of the Shaw Charity Classic, and as we eagerly await the return of world-class golf to Calgary this year, we encourage people to again help support kids’ charities across Alberta.”

Donations made through Chip in for Kids and Birdies for Kids program will help support 233 Alberta charities.

A full list of participating charities and their specific text-to-donate codes can be found at shaw.ca/scc.

To date, the annual Shaw Charity Classic has raised over $61 million for kids and youth-based charities in Alberta.