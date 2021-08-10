COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 15 cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 15 more COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries.

However, the total case count increased by 16 from Monday to 12,878 with 71 active, 12,576 recoveries and 231 deaths.

The most recent deaths were reported July 30, involving a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.

Of all the cases reported since June 29, the health unit says 66.2 per cent involved people who were entirely unvaccinated while 7.5 per cent involved people who were fully vaccinated.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases climbed by 14 to 3,661, with all of the new cases involving the Delta variant.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

154 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

120 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,637 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 382 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting no cases involving patients, residents or health-care workers.



Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU says an outbreak declared July 30 at Pond Mills Children’s Centre is ongoing. The health unit says is currently one case associated with the child care centre, down from two on Monday.

The health unit also says an outbreak at the Thames Centre Playground Program Day Camp declared July 30 was resolved as of Aug. 6 and also involved two cases.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU releases updated vaccination data on Tuesdays.

The health unit now says 679,820 doses of vaccine have been administered in the region as of end of day Aug. 7.

Among residents age 12 and older, 81.4 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine while 69.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Among residents 18 and older, the figures rise to 81.4 per cent with at least one dose and 70.7 per cent fully vaccinated.

According to the MLHU, all deaths reported in the region since June 29 involved people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Most hospitalizations involved people who were unvaccinated, not yet protected from vaccination (infection occurred less than 14 days after first dose), or partially vaccinated (infection occurred more than 14 days after first dose but less than 14 days after second dose).

However, one case, or 6.25 per cent of hospitalizations since June 28, involved someone who was fully vaccinated.



Of all cases reported since June 29, 7.54 per cent (or 23 cases) involve people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.4 per cent for the week of July 25, the most recent data available, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of July 18.

Ontario

The Ontario government reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

According to the latest provincial data report, 96 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 31 in Peel Region, 31 in Hamilton, 30 in York Region and 22 in Windsor. All other public health units had fewer than 20 new cases each.

The province says 81.05 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 71.95 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials are also now including data about the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Preliminary data shows 13 people in general hospital wards due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated while 48 were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Three people in ICUs were fully vaccinated while 13 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported four COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two recoveries for a total of 3,995 cases with 30 active, 3,881 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Of the 30 active cases, 13 are in Woodstock and 10 are in St. Thomas. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases climbed by one to 915, with 766 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 98 the Delta (an increase of one), and 52 the Beta.



There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.4 per cent for the week of July 25, up from 0.5 per cent for the week of July 18.

As of Aug. 8, SWPH says 79.7 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67.7 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can also add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported two cases and two recoveries on Tuesday for a total of 1,959 with 15 active cases, 1,887 recoveries and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern remains at 363.

Of the 15 active cases, nine are in North Perth. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday and there are no active outbreaks reported in the region.

There is currently one confirmed COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker, according to HPPH.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.3 per cent for the week of July 25, down from 0.9 per cent for the week of July 18.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Tuesday, 78.9 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, while 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

HPPH is providing “more options to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated, including walk-ins, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.” Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health recorded one additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday and one recovery.

The total number of cases is now 3,643 while four active, 3,571 recoveries and 68 deaths.

The most recent death, involving someone in their 70s, was reported on July 26.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases increased by one to 689.



According to Bluewater Health, there is currently one patient hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.82 per cent for the week of July 25, up from 0.36 per cent for the week of July 18.

As of Tuesday, 77.3 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Among those 12 and older, LPH says 76.3 per cent have had at least one dose while 69.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.



— with files from Global News’ Nick Westoll

