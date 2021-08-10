Ottawa police probing evening shooting on Kilborn Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police believe a 22-year-old man sent to hospital with serious injuries Monday night was involved in a shooting in Alta Vista.

The guns and gangs unit is looking into a shooting in the 1700 block of Kilborn Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Front-line officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area and found shell casings on the ground when they arrived.

Investigators said a man who they believe was involved in the incident was dropped off at a nearby hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound. Police said he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

