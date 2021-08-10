Menu

Crime

Ottawa police probing evening shooting on Kilborn Avenue

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 11:44 am
Ottawa police are investigating after shell casings were found on Kilborn Avenue on Monday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are investigating after shell casings were found on Kilborn Avenue on Monday night.

Ottawa police believe a 22-year-old man sent to hospital with serious injuries Monday night was involved in a shooting in Alta Vista.

The guns and gangs unit is looking into a shooting in the 1700 block of Kilborn Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Front-line officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area and found shell casings on the ground when they arrived.

Investigators said a man who they believe was involved in the incident was dropped off at a nearby hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound. Police said he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in connection to multiple shootings Saturday night' Suspect arrested in connection to multiple shootings Saturday night
Suspect arrested in connection to multiple shootings Saturday night
