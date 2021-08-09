SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

With more than 270 wildfires burning in B.C., cooler weather provided little relief

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Animals living among scorched earth in Monte Lake after wildfire devastates community' Animals living among scorched earth in Monte Lake after wildfire devastates community
WATCH: Some of the animal survivors could be seen living in the Monte Creek area after the devastating White Rock Lake fire swept through the community last week. Residents are still not being allowed back into the region at this time.

Following cooler temperatures over the weekend, more hot and dry weather is in the forecast, which is a concern for BC Wildfire crews.

There are more than 270 wildfires burning in B.C. as of Monday and 138 are considered out of control.

Two of the biggest in the province — the White Rock Lake fire and the Sparks Lake fire — are burning in the Kamloops region.

The White Rock Lake fire, estimated to be 55,700 hectares in size now, remains the most concerning for crews and residents.

On Monday, crews built a contingency machine guard along the Duck Range Road, south of Pritchard.

Currently, there are no large-scale ignitions planned for any part of this fire.

Crews said there is some moderate growth in active areas on the north, northeast and southeast flanks.

Read more: Devastating images of B.C. wildfire animal survivors living among scorched earth

Click to play video: 'Anger fumes in B.C. over management of White Rock Lake wildfire' Anger fumes in B.C. over management of White Rock Lake wildfire
Anger fumes in B.C. over management of White Rock Lake wildfire

Locals in the Monte Lake area, where the fire devastated the community last week, criticized the province over the weekend for not doing enough to fight the fire.

Trending Stories

Some residents have stayed behind to protect their properties and livelihoods.

Forest service roads are now cut off to vehicle traffic to prevent other evacuees from coming back.

The provincial government has been critical of those who have stayed behind, defying evacuation orders.

“I can understand why people want to stay behind but the reality is this an evacuation order is put in for people’s safety because there is an imminent threat,” B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Sunday.

“The reality is this: there were people who stayed behind on Thursday on evacuation order. Firefighters had to go in and rescue them it meant diverting firefighting equipment from the fire.”

Click to play video: 'Wet weather slows down White Rock Lake Wildfire near Okanagan Lake' Wet weather slows down White Rock Lake Wildfire near Okanagan Lake
Wet weather slows down White Rock Lake Wildfire near Okanagan Lake

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire prompts evacuation of some patients at Vernon hospital

It was better news for some residents from 100 Mile House who were evacuated due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

They were allowed to return home as conditions improved.

Interior Health has also started the process of transporting care home residents back to the district after they had to leave while they still safely could.

There are currently more than 4,000 personnel fighting B.C.’s wildfires, which have raged since record-breaking heat in late June.

