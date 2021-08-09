Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Highway 16 traffic stop results in drug trafficking charges for 3: RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 1:59 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Three people from Lloydminster, Alta., are in custody after RCMP discovered they were in possession of drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 16.

According to a release on Monday from RCMP, police pulled over the vehicle on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. for a driver’s licence check. The vehicle was stopped eastbound near Maidstone, Sask.

Police found a man driving the vehicle and a male passenger inside. RCMP say the driver was unable to provide a driver’s licence to officers.

Read more: Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

As police were speaking to the two individuals in the first vehicle, a second vehicle driven by a woman approached the traffic stop and she provided police with the first driver’s licence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say they then became suspicious of the occupants possibly being in possession of drugs, resulting in the arrest of all three suspects.

Officers searched both vehicles and seized 36 grams of crack cocaine, two pounds of illegal dried cannabis, a taser, about $3,000 in Canadian cash, a digital scale, five cellphones and a vacuum sealer with a number of unused vacuum-sealed bags.

Read more: Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone

RCMP also found the male driver’s ID, which indicated to police that the original driver’s licence provided for the male driver by the woman did not belong to him.

Investigators have laid a number of charges against 28-year-old Liban Mohamed, 30-year-old Garang Alam and 18-year-old Shyann Gladys, including drug trafficking offences.

All three individuals will make their first court appearances on Oct. 26 in Lloydminster.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagDrug Trafficking tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagHighway 16 tagSask tagCrack Cocaine tagMaidstone tagillegal cannabis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers