Highway 16 traffic stop results in drug trafficking charges for 3: RCMP

Three people from Lloydminster, Alta., are in custody after RCMP discovered they were in possession of drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 16.

According to a release on Monday from RCMP, police pulled over the vehicle on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. for a driver’s licence check. The vehicle was stopped eastbound near Maidstone, Sask.

Police found a man driving the vehicle and a male passenger inside. RCMP say the driver was unable to provide a driver’s licence to officers.

As police were speaking to the two individuals in the first vehicle, a second vehicle driven by a woman approached the traffic stop and she provided police with the first driver’s licence.

Police say they then became suspicious of the occupants possibly being in possession of drugs, resulting in the arrest of all three suspects.

Officers searched both vehicles and seized 36 grams of crack cocaine, two pounds of illegal dried cannabis, a taser, about $3,000 in Canadian cash, a digital scale, five cellphones and a vacuum sealer with a number of unused vacuum-sealed bags.

RCMP also found the male driver’s ID, which indicated to police that the original driver’s licence provided for the male driver by the woman did not belong to him.

Investigators have laid a number of charges against 28-year-old Liban Mohamed, 30-year-old Garang Alam and 18-year-old Shyann Gladys, including drug trafficking offences.

All three individuals will make their first court appearances on Oct. 26 in Lloydminster.