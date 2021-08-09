Police looking for white Lexus in Cambridge shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a white Lexus in connection with a shooting investigation in Cambridge.

The service says officers were called to the area of Mercer Road and Thunderbird Drive after residents reported hearing gunfire or fireworks on Aug. 1 at around 10 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate after bullet hole found in garage in Cambridge

Officers could not find evidence of gunfire at the scene and there were no injuries reported, police said.

On Aug. 3, police were called to a business on Haddington Street after the owner found a hole in a garage window. Officers believe the hole in the window was caused by a bullet.

Police said the incidents are connected, but did not elaborate.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy – Jul 31, 2021

On Monday, police announced that a white Lexus IS 250 was in the area at the time of the shooting and investigators are looking to speak with anyone associated with the vehicle.

Police said anyone who saw the car in the area of Mercer Road and Magor Drive on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777.

—With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen