Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for white Lexus in Cambridge shooting investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 1:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say the vehicle they are looking for will be similar to the Lexus included in the photo.
Waterloo Regional Police say the vehicle they are looking for will be similar to the Lexus included in the photo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a white Lexus in connection with a shooting investigation in Cambridge.

The service says officers were called to the area of Mercer Road and Thunderbird Drive after residents reported hearing gunfire or fireworks on Aug. 1 at around 10 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate after bullet hole found in garage in Cambridge

Officers could not find evidence of gunfire at the scene and there were no injuries reported, police said.

On Aug. 3, police were called to a business on Haddington Street after the owner found a hole in a garage window. Officers believe the hole in the window was caused by a bullet.

Trending Stories

Police said the incidents are connected, but did not elaborate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy' Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy
Toronto police investigate shooting that injured 12-year-old boy – Jul 31, 2021

On Monday, police announced that a white Lexus IS 250 was in the area at the time of the shooting and investigators are looking to speak with anyone associated with the vehicle.

Police said anyone who saw the car in the area of Mercer Road and Magor Drive on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777.

—With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWaterloo shooting tagCambridge shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers