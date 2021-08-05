Waterloo police investigate after bullet hole found in garage in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another shooting incident but after several recent incidents in Kitchener, this time it is in Cambridge.

Police say officers were called to the area of Mercer Road and Thunderbird Drive in Cambridge after residents reported hearing gunfire or fireworks on Sunday night at around 10 p.m.

They say the initial investigation could not find evidence of gunfire at the scene.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday morning, police were called to a business on Haddington Street after the owner found a hole in a garage window.

Officers believe the hole in the window was caused by a bullet.

A police spokesperson says the investigation shows that the two incidents are related.

There have been three daylight shootings in Kitchener as well as an incident involving a man flashing a pistol over the past two weeks.

Police have not said whether any of the shootings are connected.