Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police investigate after bullet hole found in garage in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 2:35 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another shooting incident but after several recent incidents in Kitchener, this time it is in Cambridge.

Police say officers were called to the area of Mercer Road and Thunderbird Drive in Cambridge after residents reported hearing gunfire or fireworks on Sunday night at around 10 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another gun incident in Kitchener

They say the initial investigation could not find evidence of gunfire at the scene.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday morning, police were called to a business on Haddington Street after the owner found a hole in a garage window.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers believe the hole in the window was caused by a bullet.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another daylight shooting in Kitchener

A police spokesperson says the investigation shows that the two incidents are related.

There have been three daylight shootings in Kitchener as well as an incident involving a man flashing a pistol over the past two weeks.

Police have not said whether any of the shootings are connected.

Click to play video: 'Waterloo police release video following shooting in Kitchener' Waterloo police release video following shooting in Kitchener
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWaterloo shooting tagCambridge shooting tagHaddington Street Cambridge tagMercer Road Cambridge tagThunderbird Drive Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers