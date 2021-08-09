Menu

Canada

Man, woman, both in 20s, killed in highway crash outside of Halifax.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 12:03 pm
Man, woman, both in 20s, killed in highway crash outside of Halifax. - image View image in full screen
Global News

A single-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 in Mount Uniacke, about 40 kilometres north of Halifax, claimed the lives of two people.

East Hants District RCMP, fire crews and EHS were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Cormorant helicopter crew help find 3 people missing while tubing in N.S. river

According to police, the vehicle had been travelling east on the highway when it drove off through the median, across the westbound lanes, and ended up in the ditch.

The 20-year-old male driver from Dartmouth and the 23-year-old female passenger from Sydney were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about six hours as police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

