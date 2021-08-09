Man, woman, both in 20s, killed in highway crash outside of Halifax.

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 in Mount Uniacke, about 40 kilometres north of Halifax, claimed the lives of two people.

East Hants District RCMP, fire crews and EHS were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle had been travelling east on the highway when it drove off through the median, across the westbound lanes, and ended up in the ditch.

The 20-year-old male driver from Dartmouth and the 23-year-old female passenger from Sydney were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about six hours as police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.