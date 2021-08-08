Cormorant helicopter crew help find 3 people missing while tubing in N.S. river

Send this page to someone via email

Three people who had gone missing while tubing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County were rescued Saturday night with help from a Cormorant helicopter crew.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they got a call just after 8:30 p.m. when about three people were overdue after having gone tubing in Pleasant River.

Police, fire crews, as well as local ground search and rescue responded to the area.

As the search continued, RCMP said they decided to call the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC), which dispatched a Cormorant helicopter.

The three people were located by the crew of the helicopter “a short time later.”

“All three people were uninjured and were driven home by police,” RCMP said in a news release.

“The RCMP would like to thank the JRCC, the various fire departments and the ground search and rescue teams who attended to assist in this search.”