Canada

Cormorant helicopter crew help find 3 people missing while tubing in N.S. river

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 5:29 pm
FILE - The crew of a Cormorant helicopter dispatched by JRCC helped locate three missing people in Lunenburg County on Saturday. View image in full screen
FILE - The crew of a Cormorant helicopter dispatched by JRCC helped locate three missing people in Lunenburg County on Saturday. 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron

Three people who had gone missing while tubing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County were rescued Saturday night with help from a Cormorant helicopter crew.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they got a call just after 8:30 p.m. when about three people were overdue after having gone tubing in Pleasant River.

Read more: Emergency crews rescue members aboard fire-damaged fishing vessel off Nova Scotia

Police, fire crews, as well as local ground search and rescue responded to the area.

As the search continued, RCMP said they decided to call the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC), which dispatched a Cormorant helicopter.

The three people were located by the crew of the helicopter “a short time later.”

“All three people were uninjured and were driven home by police,” RCMP said in a news release.

“The RCMP would like to thank the JRCC, the various fire departments and the ground search and rescue teams who attended to assist in this search.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
