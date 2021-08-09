Peterborough man arrested following theft at convenience store, police search for second suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested and a second suspect is being sought following a theft at a convenience store on Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a store in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street.

An officer on patrol located the two suspects. One of them was carrying a bag.

It’s alleged the pair fled from the officer, who eventually caught up to them but refused to comply with a demand to stop.

The man was eventually arrested, however, the woman was not located.

Skylar Hannah, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with release order to remain in his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

The other suspect is described as about five feet three inches tall and wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimehere.ca

