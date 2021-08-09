Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following theft at convenience store, police search for second suspect

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 11:11 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, two suspects in a convenience store theft initially fled from an officer but the man was arrested. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man was arrested and a second suspect is being sought following a theft at a convenience store on Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a store in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street.

An officer on patrol located the two suspects. One of them was carrying a bag.

Read more: Peterborough youth, 15, arrested, second suspect sought, after teens robbed, police say

It’s alleged the pair fled from the officer, who eventually caught up to them but refused to comply with a demand to stop.

The man was eventually arrested, however, the woman was not located.

Skylar Hannah, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with release order to remain in his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

The other suspect is described as about five feet three inches tall and wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimehere.ca

