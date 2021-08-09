Menu

Crime

Peterborough youth, 15, arrested, second suspect sought, after teens robbed: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 10:37 am
Peterborough Police Service say one of two suspects has been arrested following the robbery of two teens on Friday. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service say one of two suspects has been arrested following the robbery of two teens on Friday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough youth is facing a robbery-related charge as police continue to search for another suspect following an incident on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of the Haggart Street train bridge.

Police say two teenagers had been swimming in the area when they were approached by an unknown male who was brandishing a knife and a teenager who was known to one of the victims.

The suspects allegedly demanded money from the victims, and searched through their belongings before leaving empty-handed, police said. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Peterborough man found with multiple stab wounds: police

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy. He was charged with robbery with violence. No name was released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Police continue to search for the other suspect.

