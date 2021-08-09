Peterborough youth, 15, arrested, second suspect sought, after teens robbed: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough youth is facing a robbery-related charge as police continue to search for another suspect following an incident on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of the Haggart Street train bridge.

Police say two teenagers had been swimming in the area when they were approached by an unknown male who was brandishing a knife and a teenager who was known to one of the victims.

The suspects allegedly demanded money from the victims, and searched through their belongings before leaving empty-handed, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy. He was charged with robbery with violence. No name was released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Police continue to search for the other suspect.