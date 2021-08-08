Nk’Mip Creek wildfire: Evacuation order downgraded to alert for some properties

The evacuation order for the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire has been revised to an evacuation alert.
The 17,000-hectare wildfire is still classified as out of control, however, BC Wildfire says that cooler weather has allowed crews to get closer to the fire itself.
The Regional District of the South Okanagan announced on Aug. 8 that the evacuation order has been revised for the following properties:
NK’Mip Creek Wildfire, Electoral Area “A”
- District Lot 101S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Managed Forest 0444
- District Lot 334S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 586, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAP1188, Sublot 1, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Sublot 4, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 5, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 7, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 8, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
