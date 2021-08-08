$400,000 in damage, 3 displaced after London, Ont., house fire

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., fire crews say three people are displaced after a fire took place Sunday morning.

Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald with London Fire Department told 980 CFPL the blaze happened around 9:30 a.m. at 1280 King Street, which is a multi-family residence.

“The fire had gotten into the walls. It travelled throughout the residence and up into the attic,” he said. “This is common with the style of construction of older homes.”

A woman was taken to hospital, but there is no information on her conditions.

Three adults from separate families have been displaced.

“They had their own apartments in the house. They were not related. They each found accommodation by Red Cross,” said Fitzgerald.

Damage is pegged around $400,000.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but crews say it does not appear to be suspicious.