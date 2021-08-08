Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$400,000 in damage, 3 displaced after London, Ont., house fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 8, 2021 2:47 pm
The blaze happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1280 King Street, which is a multi-family residence. View image in full screen
The blaze happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1280 King Street, which is a multi-family residence. London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., fire crews say three people are displaced after a fire took place Sunday morning.

Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald with London Fire Department told 980 CFPL the blaze happened around 9:30 a.m. at 1280 King Street, which is a multi-family residence.

Read more: Vacant building fire in southwest London now with Criminal Investigations Division

“The fire had gotten into the walls. It travelled throughout the residence and up into the attic,” he said. “This is common with the style of construction of older homes.”

A woman was taken to hospital, but there is no information on her conditions.

Trending Stories

Three adults from separate families have been displaced.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London, Ont. family, lizard, rabbit, 3 dogs safe after hoverboard fire: chief

“They had their own apartments in the house. They were not related. They each found accommodation by Red Cross,” said Fitzgerald.

Damage is pegged around $400,000.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but crews say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Large fire in downtown St. Catharines damages city landmark' Large fire in downtown St. Catharines damages city landmark
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLondon tagHouse Fire tagBlaze tagKing Street tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department taghouse fire london tagLondon house fire King Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers