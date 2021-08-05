Menu

Crime

Vacant building fire in southwest London now with Criminal Investigations Division

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 5:57 pm
Fire at a vacant building located at 10 Centre Street in London on August 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire at a vacant building located at 10 Centre Street in London on August 3, 2021. Jess Brady / Global News

London Police say a fire in an abandoned building on Centre Street is now being looked at by the Criminal Investigation Division.

On Tuesday shortly after 6:30 pm, London Police Service attended a working fire at 10 Centre St. in southwest London, Ont.

The fire in the vacant building caused extensive damage and the structure has since been demolished as a result.

Read more: Heavy smoke from vacant building fire in southwest London prompts safety advisory

No one was found inside the building, but police say the investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Due to unknown materials inside, London Fire encouraged people to remain indoors and turn off HVAC units while also shutting all windows and doors. This recommendation has since ended.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

