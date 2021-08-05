Vacant building fire in southwest London now with Criminal Investigations Division

Send this page to someone via email

London Police say a fire in an abandoned building on Centre Street is now being looked at by the Criminal Investigation Division.

On Tuesday shortly after 6:30 pm, London Police Service attended a working fire at 10 Centre St. in southwest London, Ont.

Active incident: Major fire in a vacant building on Centre St. We are in defensive strategy with aerial operations. Residents within 1 Km radius are asked to keep windows closed due to heavy smoke. #ldnont @CTVLondon @LFPress @AM980News @CJBK @BlackburnLondon @JACK1023ldn pic.twitter.com/nZyj9Lducl — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 3, 2021

The fire in the vacant building caused extensive damage and the structure has since been demolished as a result.

No one was found inside the building, but police say the investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Due to unknown materials inside, London Fire encouraged people to remain indoors and turn off HVAC units while also shutting all windows and doors. This recommendation has since ended.

Final Update: Fire crews have cleared scene on Centre St property turned over to property management company @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont pic.twitter.com/VpD0CWb1FO — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 4, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

