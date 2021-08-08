Rain offers temporary relief from heat and smoke in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Mother Nature delivered some relief last night from smoke with rain showers in the Okanagan.

Showers on Saturday, August 7 will carry on into Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

However, there is a risk of thunderstorms that continues through Sunday afternoon.

“This weekend’s unsettled weather could have definitely helped the situation. We did get some rain anywhere between 10-15 mm, which can make a difference. It’s also been cooler and cloudier — all which help with fire suppression. Today we have the possibility of thunderstorms in the Okanagan Valley. On the one hand, we could get some good heavy downpours with that, on the other we could get some lightning. A double edged sword,” said Kasia Bodruka, Global News Weather Anchor.

“Moving forward, we have hot and dry conditions in store again and no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future beyond today.”

For the Okanagan, the temperature for the rest of the week according to Environment Canada will be in the high 20s to low 30s.

The Air Quality Index for the North Okanagan remains high at 8. The Central Okanagan is low at a 3 and the South Okanagan is also low at 2.