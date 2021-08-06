Menu

Environment

Smoke, wildfire restrictions continue throughout Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 12:42 pm
A screenshot from a cell phone video shows a large wildfire near the town on Lynn Lake in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
A screenshot from a cell phone video shows a large wildfire near the town on Lynn Lake in northern Manitoba. Dayna Halkett / Supplied

As wildfires continue to blaze — and cause smoky weather conditions — across the province, the Manitoba Wildfire Service released its latest fire and travel restrictions Friday.

Throughout Manitoba, outdoor burning remains cancelled, with no new permits being issued until conditions improve.

The harshest restrictions are still in ‘Area 4’, a large swath of the province that includes Atikaki Provincial Park, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Manitoba/Ontario border.

A ban on travel to that region remains in effect, including access to cottages, and permanent residents have to be ready to leave on an hour’s notice if it becomes necessary. Campfires are also banned.

Read more: ‘We could literally see the flames’: Davidson Lake evacuees leave everything behind

Most areas of the province are sitting at Level 2 restrictions, meaning in addition to a burn ban, most motorized backcountry travel on ATVs or other off-road vehicles is prohibited, camping is restricted to developed campgrounds, and campfires are only permitted during specific hours.

The Mantario Trail, Kwasitchewan Falls Trail, and all trails at Grand Beach Provincial Park are closed, as is the Canoe Landing Campground at Spruce Woods Provincial Park.

To find your area of the province and its current restrictions, visit the province’s wildfire service website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke' Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke
Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke
Wildfires tagProvince of Manitoba tagProvincial Parks tagManitoba Wildfires tagBurn Ban tagGrand Beach tagMantario Trail tagfire restrictions tagmanitoba smoke tagSpruce Woods tagtrails closed tagSmoky Weather tagwildfire restrictions tag

