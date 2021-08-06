Smoke, wildfire restrictions continue throughout Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfires continue to blaze — and cause smoky weather conditions — across the province, the Manitoba Wildfire Service released its latest fire and travel restrictions Friday.

Throughout Manitoba, outdoor burning remains cancelled, with no new permits being issued until conditions improve.

The harshest restrictions are still in ‘Area 4’, a large swath of the province that includes Atikaki Provincial Park, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Manitoba/Ontario border.

A ban on travel to that region remains in effect, including access to cottages, and permanent residents have to be ready to leave on an hour’s notice if it becomes necessary. Campfires are also banned.

Most areas of the province are sitting at Level 2 restrictions, meaning in addition to a burn ban, most motorized backcountry travel on ATVs or other off-road vehicles is prohibited, camping is restricted to developed campgrounds, and campfires are only permitted during specific hours.

The Mantario Trail, Kwasitchewan Falls Trail, and all trails at Grand Beach Provincial Park are closed, as is the Canoe Landing Campground at Spruce Woods Provincial Park.

To find your area of the province and its current restrictions, visit the province’s wildfire service website.

