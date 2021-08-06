Menu

Canada

608 more Central Okanagan properties on evacuation order due to White Rock Lake wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 3:28 pm
A helicopter delivering water against the White Rock Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
A helicopter delivering water against the White Rock Lake wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

Six hundred and eight more properties along the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake have been placed under an evacuation order because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Located around 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon, the fire is estimated at 45,000 hectares. On Thursday, it was estimated at 32,500 hectares.

The evacuation order is for the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Properties from south of Westshore Estates along Westside Road from Killiney Beach, including Ewings Landing, are now under this evacuation order.

“Residents in this extended evacuation area have until 1 p.m. to return and gather belongings and all must leave the area by 1 p.m.,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE).

“They must leave the area travelling south on Westside Road as there is no access to the north.”

Read more: Massive White Rock Lake fire destroys buildings as it rips through B.C. community

Those properties had previously been under a massive evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, which has issued a state of local emergency. Prior to Friday, 2,400 RDCO properties had been under the alert.

In addition, the RDCO had previously issued an evacuation order for 544 properties on Aug. 1.

Trending Stories

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Thompson-Nicola Reginal District, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Okanagan Indian Band have also issued evacuation orders and alerts.

Click to play video: 'Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire' Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire
Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire

CORE says the new evacuation order includes 608 properties along Westside Road from 8525 Ewings Landing Road (south end) to 9995 Westside Road (north end), up to the Sugarloaf Forest Service Road turnoff. Specific roads affected include:

  • Attenborough Rd.
  • Beachwood Rd.
  • Blarney Pl.
  • Brant Rd.
  • Elliot Rd.
  • Ewings Landing Rd.
  • A portion of Fintry Estates (parcel at the end of Houghton Rd.)
  • Galway Pl.
  • Hodges Rd.
  • Homer Cres.
  • Houghton Rd.
  • Keithley Rd.
  • Kenyon Rd.
  • Kilarney Pl.
  • Kildare Way
  • Kilkenny Pl.
  • Killarney Pl.
  • Killarney Way
  • Killeney Beach
  • Killeney Pl.
  • Leah Rd.
  • Lester Rd.
  • Marchbank Rd.
  • Moody Cres.
  • Nerie Rd.
  • Sugar Loaf FSR
  • Udell Rd.
  • Westside Rd. (from 8645 to 9995 Westside Rd.)
  • Portions of Westside Rd. N.
  • Winchester Dr.
  • Winchester Rd.
Click to play video: 'Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders' Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders
Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders

A detailed map is available showing the affected properties at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

“As the area was previously on evacuation alert,” said CORE, “most residents should be prepared to leave their properties and be away from their homes for an extended period of time and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS).”

Read more: B.C. wildfire crews forced to rescue residents who refused to leave evacuation zone

An ESS reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave., in Kelowna. CORE says ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents.

“Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts,” said CORE.

“RCMP will regularly patrol the evacuated area. Sections of Westside Road through evacuation areas will be closed and residents will not be able to travel north to Vernon.”

