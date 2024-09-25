Court of Appeal reserves decision on Sask. school pronoun law hearing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has reserved its decision in the challenge to the province’s pronoun law.

The court heard arguments over two days about the law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

A judge ruled earlier this year a challenge of the law could continue, even though the government invoked the notwithstanding clause to override certain Charter rights.

The province has asked the Appeal Court to quash that ruling.