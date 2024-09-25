Menu

Canada

Court of Appeal reserves decision on Sask. school pronoun law hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
Another round in the fight to put an end to the province's pronoun law, with day two from the Court of Kings Bench. On Monday, the court of appeal heard from the provincial government. Now UR Pride is presenting their arguments.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has reserved its decision in the challenge to the province’s pronoun law.

The court heard arguments over two days about the law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

A judge ruled earlier this year a challenge of the law could continue, even though the government invoked the notwithstanding clause to override certain Charter rights.

The province has asked the Appeal Court to quash that ruling.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

