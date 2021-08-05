Menu

Canada

Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Oliver, parts of Vernon due to wildfire smoke

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 7:31 pm
Canada Post vehicles ready to roll View image in full screen
Canada Post says it suspended delivery for the day due to health concerns. Tim Sargeant / Global News

With heavy smoke still clouding skies in B.C.’s Southern Interior, Canada Post has suspended mail delivery for a handful of communities.

The following regions will not have deliveries on Thursday: Oliver, Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake and parts of Vernon with postal codes starting with V1T, V1B and V1H

In related news, mail delivery has been restored to Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Penticton.

