Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Oliver, parts of Vernon due to wildfire smoke

With heavy smoke still clouding skies in B.C.’s Southern Interior, Canada Post has suspended mail delivery for a handful of communities.

The following regions will not have deliveries on Thursday: Oliver, Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake and parts of Vernon with postal codes starting with V1T, V1B and V1H

In related news, mail delivery has been restored to Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Penticton.

We continue to assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

