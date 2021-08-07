Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary Beltline restaurant targeted for 5th time in 2 months

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 6:02 pm
Calgary restaurant Simply Irie was targeted by thieves for the fifth time in two months August 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary restaurant Simply Irie was targeted by thieves for the fifth time in two months August 5, 2021. Global News

A Calgary Caribbean restaurant has been targeted for the fifth time in two months.

Simply Irie, located at 1510 6 St SW, was broken into Thursday night.

Owner Fay Bruney says thieves shattered the glass door, breaking tiles inside and making off with the cash register.

Bruney says this time it appears her business was randomly targeted, but in the past she has suspected racial motivation, when one man was suspected of multiple thefts.

Read more: Calgary restaurant owner believes thefts are racially motivated: ‘It’s been a tough year’

On July 27, Calgary police released photos of a man stealing patio chairs from the restaurant and causing thousands of dollars in damage to the patio itself, which had been built to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruney says she’s now reaching her breaking point.

“Whether it’s the vandalism of the property or the theft of money … I can’t even, there’s no words for it. It’s the fifth time within a two-month span of time and I don’t know how much more we can take of it.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Theft tagsimply irie tagCalgary patio chair theft tagCalgary restaurant theft tagCalgary Simply Irie theft tagrestaurant theft Calgary tagSimply Irie Caribbean Cuisine patio chair theft tagSimply Irie theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers