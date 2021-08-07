Calgary Beltline restaurant targeted for 5th time in 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary Caribbean restaurant has been targeted for the fifth time in two months.

Simply Irie, located at 1510 6 St SW, was broken into Thursday night.

Owner Fay Bruney says thieves shattered the glass door, breaking tiles inside and making off with the cash register.

Bruney says this time it appears her business was randomly targeted, but in the past she has suspected racial motivation, when one man was suspected of multiple thefts.

On July 27, Calgary police released photos of a man stealing patio chairs from the restaurant and causing thousands of dollars in damage to the patio itself, which had been built to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Bruney says she’s now reaching her breaking point.

“Whether it’s the vandalism of the property or the theft of money … I can’t even, there’s no words for it. It’s the fifth time within a two-month span of time and I don’t know how much more we can take of it.”