Halifax’s Bud the Spud gets flood of love after going up for sale

Halifax’s iconic Bud the Spud chip truck has received an outpouring of love and plenty of offers after the owner announced it was going up for sale.

The food truck, often spotted with a lineup of hungry fry-seekers on Spring Garden Road, has been a summertime staple in Halifax since the late 70s.

In a statement posted to social media Friday, owner Jody LeBlanc said it was time to move on.

“It has been a privilege to serve Halifax’s best and most loyal customers. The circumstances of my life have changed and it is now time to pass the torch onto a new ‘Bud,’” the post said.

“It has been an honour to get to know each and every face and share many a story with you. Thank you for all of the support over the last 7 years.”

The ownership of the food truck has changed hands a couple of times over the decades. The man who started the business, Leonard (Bud) True, died last year.

On Saturday, LeBlanc declined an interview from Global News, though he confirmed he’s received several offers already since the original post went up on Friday.

Indeed, after only being on the market for a day, the business said Saturday that it is no longer taking offers after being “overwhelmed” by positive responses.

“Thanks for understanding and thanks for the interest! It makes us happy that so many people are excited about fries!” said a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

‘Not just fries’

The truck has not yet been officially sold. The business said it will continue to operate until then.

Since making the announcement, the food truck has received a lot of support from the community — including from people who have been going there for decades.

“I’ve been eating Bud the Spuds since I was four or five years old,” one Facebook user wrote. “Bud the Spud is a part of my memories, it’s not just fries.”

While some people expressed sadness about Bud the Spud changing hands, the business promised that it will help the new owner keep its legacy alive.

“We will teach the new owner the secret to Bud the Spud fries,” it said in a Facebook comment.

