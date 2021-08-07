9-year-old girl’s lemonade stand raises $3,400 for Lytton, B.C. wildfire victims

Send this page to someone via email

Emily Loewen might still be small, but there’s no question she has a big heart.

When the nine-year-old saw on the news that the village of Lytton, B.C., had been virtually wiped off the map by a devastating wildfire last month, she got to work with her friend Gracie to do something about it.

The duo set a lemonade stand up in Chilliwack, selling cool drinks in the hot July heat at $2 a pop, with all proceeds going to the Lytton fire victims.

“They’re going to make libraries, schools and parks for the kids,” Emily told Global News.

The stand proved popular, raising more than $3,400 over just a few weeks.

“I’ve had motorcycles, fire trucks,” she said of her customers.

2:19 Lytton fire survivors share heartbreaking stories as school community fundraises Lytton fire survivors share heartbreaking stories as school community fundraises – Jul 17, 2021

Plenty of those customers were in evidence when Global News stopped by on Friday, including Chilliwack firefighters.

“We heard about Emily’s efforts to support the people of Lytton and we wanted to come down and do our part,” Chilliwack Fire Capt. Trevor Kirkpatrick said.

Emily’s lemonade stand has landed her in the newspaper and on the radio, and even a chance to meet Lytton’s mayor who she personally gave donations to.

“He’s a nice guy,” she said. “He invited me to Lytton when all the stuff is rebuilt.”

And while it seems like customers can’t get enough of Emily’s lemonade, the young philanthropist is staying modest about her product.

“I know it’s great,” she said.

“It’s good — but not the best.”